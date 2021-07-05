The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
