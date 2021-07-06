Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL
