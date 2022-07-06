The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. 76 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Dothan, AL
