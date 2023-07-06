The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …