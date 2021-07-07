 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert