The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL
