The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. L…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. There is a 46% chance o…
This evening in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and v…