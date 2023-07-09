The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Dothan, AL
