Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like i…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a ver…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The fore…