Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.