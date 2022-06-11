Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …