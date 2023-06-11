The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …