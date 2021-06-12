 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert