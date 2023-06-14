Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …