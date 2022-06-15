Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

