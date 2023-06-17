Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Dothan, AL
