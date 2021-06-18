 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

