The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL
