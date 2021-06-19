Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34%…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…