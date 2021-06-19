 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

