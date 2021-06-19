Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.