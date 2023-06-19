Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Dothan, AL
