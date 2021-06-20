Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from SAT 7:02 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.