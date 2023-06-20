The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of…