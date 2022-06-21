Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 thoug…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…