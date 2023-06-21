The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL
