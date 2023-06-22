The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.