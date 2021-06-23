Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.