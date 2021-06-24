Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. T…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. There is a 60% cha…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lo…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…