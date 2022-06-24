Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

