The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as ther…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…