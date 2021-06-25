Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.