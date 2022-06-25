Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
