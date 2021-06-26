The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. There is a 60% cha…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 1…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lo…