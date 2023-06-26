Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as ther…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…