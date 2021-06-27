Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 1…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderst…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…