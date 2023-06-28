Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see …