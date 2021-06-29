The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderst…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling h…