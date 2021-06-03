Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.