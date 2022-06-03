The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
