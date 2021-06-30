The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL
