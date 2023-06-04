Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.