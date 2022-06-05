Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-d…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, D…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. …