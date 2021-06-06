Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.