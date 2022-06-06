Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. …