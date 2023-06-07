The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. W…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…