Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.