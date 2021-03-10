Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.