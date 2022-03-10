Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

