The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL
