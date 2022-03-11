Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.