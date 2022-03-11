The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
