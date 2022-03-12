Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 10:06 PM CST until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
